Malkajgiri: Ambedkar statue to be unveiled tomorrow

Malkajgiri: Telangana state president of Beda Jangam Welfare Association, T Hanumanth, along with the association's Greater Hyderabad president Thurpati Krishna and others, released on Friday a poster on the programme to unveil Dr BR Ambedkar stature at Faluknama on December 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanumanthu said that the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar was considered as god by the people of lower castes as he had given them self-respect by providing reservations.

National SC/ST Commission Member K Ramulu, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy, State SC Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Telangana Residential Educational Society secretary RS Praveen Kumar and several other prominent persons would participate in the statue unveiling programme.

He lamented that even after 70 years of independence not even a single person from Beda Jangam caste entered any legislative body. Despite reservations provided by Dr BR Ambedkar, the caste remained undeveloped due to lack of education. He said that the statue was being established to inspire people from lower castes to get educated and compete with other castes. He appealed to the members of his community to participate in the programme in large numbers.

