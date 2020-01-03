Malkajgiri: MLA Mainampally Hanumantha Rao extends New Year wishes

Malkajgiri: Mainampally Hanumantha Rao, Malkajgiri MLA, extended New Year wishes to the people of his constituency. On Friday, TRS party leaders and locals met him at his residence to wish him.

Speaking to media, the MLA extended his greetings and apologised for not being available to public for the last three days. He explained media about various development works completed in the previous year and he would try to complete pending works this year.

He promised to initiate new development works in the constituency in coming days and ensure that various government schemes reach people of his constituency. TRS leaders Kappa Srinivas Reddy, Mohan Yadav, Jagadish Goud, Akka Rao, Chandrakanth and others were present on the occasion.