Malla Reddy meets DKS amid talk of party change

Hyderabad : Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy meeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday has become a hot topic in State as speculations are rife that the duo is set to change loyalties.

According to sources, the Medchal MLA not only met Shiva Kumar, but also sought an appointment with senior party leaders like Priyanka Gandhi. The photo of Malla Reddy and his son meeting DKS in Bengaluru went viral on social media. The meeting attains significance because the father and son recently met CM A Revanth Reddy’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy. Sources said that he is clearing the line for a ticket to his son from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment.

Last week, when the BRS leader met Vem Narender Reddy, immediately party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao summoned him to his residence, where the former minister said he had no intention to change party and that he would be with BRS. Interestingly, he told KCR that he would not contest elections.

However, he said there was no truth in news that he was going to change the party. Reddy clarified that he met Shiva Kumar with a business issue; one of his friends had taken him to Bengaluru for purchasing a university. He said there was no scope to leave the BRS for the next five years. “I am 71; am not going to contest the next elections. I will be in BRS and serve people of my constituency,” said Reddy, talking to the media.

In a twist to the high drama a day before, former MLA Aroori Ramesh reached Delhi and is likely to join the BJP in the presence of senior leaders. Sources said the BRS leader left for Delhi along with State BJP leaders. He was upset that the party had insulted him. High drama was witnessed on Wednesday when the BRS leader was brought to KCR’s house after reports of him joining the BJP.