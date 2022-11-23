Malla Reddy, second minister to face Central agency raid

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment CH. Malla Reddy is the second minister in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Cabinet whose house was raided by the Central agencies.

It may be recalled that on November 9 the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises linked to Minister Gangula Kamalakar as part of money laundering probe related to granite scam. The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in granite trade in the State.

TRS leaders and Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav claimed on Tuesday that the Central agencies carried out raids at the behest of the Centre. They said the SIT probe into the alleged poachgate issue had made the saffron party nervous; hence BJP had resorted to such vindictive attitude.

They alleged that BJP was engaged in ugly politics in Telangana. They asserted that they were not scared of such raids by any agency and would go to people and explain to them how the Centre was trying to terrorise the TRS leaders and activists.

Earlier, TRS activists who gathered outside Malla Reddy's residence raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt his effigy. They even tried to enter the house forcefully. However, after Reddy came out and told them that everything was peaceful and that they should come on Wednesday morning, they left.