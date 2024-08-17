Mamata’s resignation a must for law and order in WB: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying "her resignation is a must for maintaining law and order in WB."

Addressing the media here, he said the impact of rampant extremism in WB was depriving people of their fundamental rights to protest to highlight problems and injustices. "WB needs freedom from anarchy, dictatorship, and ultimately the Trinamul Congress (TMC)," he said.

He charged that "law and order is completely deteriorating in WB. A woman CM is heading the State. However, there is no security for women." He criticised the TMC chief and her government for gross negligence in the investigation, saying the brutal murder of a woman doctor was sad.

Women in Bengal are not safe; their rights are violated. "Whether it's in Sandeshkhali, Chopra, or Kolkata, the recurring incidents make it clear that women are far from being safe in State. "In the rape-murder case, Mamata delayed the transfer of the case to the CBI by several days and failed to ensure a proper investigation. The delay resulted in the tampering and destruction of crucial evidence. A swift investigation and immediate action against the culprit were necessary. However, due to the failure of the administration, perpetrators are roaming free, he said. "Incidents lead to lessons learnt, but this certainly does not apply to Mamata Banerjee. She had previously made countless efforts to shield Sheikh Shahjahan; she continues to leave no stone unturned to protect the culprits in the rape-murder case," he alleged.

He charged Mamata initially protected the medical college principal, while the police tampered with evidence. Later, principal Sandip Ghosh was made to resign as a facade. In the light of the current situation, Mamata should resign. ‘Goons attacked a peaceful doctors' protest at the medical college, vandalising the area. The CBI has taken over the investigation, but law and order still fall under Didi's administration. The police might not have acted because the goons were linked to TMC.

Bhandari recalled that the Calcutta HC also reacted strongly to the rape, which has become a topic of discussion across the country. It reprimanded the Mamata government, saying vandalism at the hospital was a government failure.

He questioned the Revanth Reddy government and the BRS rule, which did not condemn attacks on women in Bengal. ‘These parties discriminate against women’. Hence, women were not represented in the first TRS Cabinet.

Taking a dig at the Congress and its alliance partners, he said, "The leaders were the first to politicise issues in BJP-ruled States but remain silent on Bengal. Will the response to atrocities against women depend on and vary according to the State and coalition involved? The alliance is united by mutual threads of crime and corruption."