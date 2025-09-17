Man arrested for murdering 3-yr-old son

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the Bandlaguda police have apprehended Mohammed Akbar, a 37-year-old vegetable seller, for the murder of his three-year-old son, Mohammed Anas.

On September 13, Sana Begum, the boy’s mother residing in Noori Nagar, Bandlaguda, reported her son missing early in the morning. Initially, the police registered a kidnapping case and launched a comprehensive investigation.

As they probed deeper, discrepancies in Akbar’s statements aroused suspicion. Faced with growing evidence, Akbar confessed to suffocating his son with a pillow during a moment of rage sparked by ongoing family conflicts.

In a heartless attempt to hide his crime, Akbar placed his son’s body in a gunny sack, tied it with a rope, transported it across the city, and discarded it into the Musi River from Nayapul bridge, hoping to erase all evidence of the crime.

Hyderabad’s Disaster Response Force and HYDRAA teams conducted a search operation in the river to retrieve the boy’s remains. Technical evidence, such as CCTV footage, corroborated Akbar’s confession, leading authorities to change the charges from kidnapping to murder and destruction of evidence under strict legal provisions.

Akbar, who resided in Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, was arrested on Tuesday and brought before the court for judicial remand. Adding another disturbing aspect to the case, police disclosed that Akbar had a prior criminal history; he was previously involved in a murder case at Narsingi police station, where violence erupted after the victim resisted his sexual advances.