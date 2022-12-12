Man held for running brothel in Asifabad

Hyderabad: The Asifabad police on Sunday arrested a man involved in running a brothel. The police have rescued a woman in Rebbena Mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Madasi Ramesh Kumar from Janagaon, had earlier worked as a watchman. He was arrested for running a brothel by the task force in raids conducted at an abandoned industry in Asifabad, based on credible information.

On interrogation, Ramesh confessed to luring women from poor families in Kaghaznagar, Rebbena and Asifabad into the flesh trade by promising huge salaries.

The woman who was rescued was shifted to the Rebbena police station for counselling.

Two other men, reportedly customers of the brothel were also arrested, while their identities remain unknown.