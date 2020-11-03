Man held for sexually assaulting animal calf in Hyderabad

A man was arrested by the police on Monday for sexually assaulting a calf. The incident took place on October 31 at Sagar Hills in Chaitanyapuri of Hyderabad.

The accused, Sanjay Varma (20), a native of Vangaon in Uttar Pradesh is working as a marble polishing worker and residing at Bharatnagar under Chaitanyapuri police station limits. Sanjay was taken into custody on the complaint of the milk vendor who found out the brutal act of the accused after noise from the shed. However, the accused fled the spot after the incident.

After the arrest, Sanjay admitted to committing the crime and told the police that he climbed up the compound wall of the cattle shed where two cows, two calves and three buffaloes tied up and raped a calf.

The police registered a case and sent the accused for remand. He will be produced in the court later.