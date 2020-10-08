Man held for sexually assaulting daughter in Hyderabad

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting his daughter here at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. The accused is residing with his wife and three children under Malkajgiri police station limits.

According to the police, the girl's mother went out on Tuesday and the accused took the advantage of the situation and sent his elder daughter and son out of his home. He then sexually assaulted his younger daughter. An hour after reaching home, the girl disclosed the matter to her mother who approached the Malkajgiri police.

The police registered a case against the accused under Prevention Of Children from Sexual offences Act (POCSO) and took the accused into custody.

In March 2020, a 45-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape her daughter. The accused was trying to sexually assault his daughter when he was caught by his wife in Dundigal. The police said that the accused would sexually assault his elder daughter when his wife was asleep. The accused was booked under POCSO act.