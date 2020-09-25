Man killed by father-in-law in Hyderabad, honour killing suspected

In a suspected honour killing, a man killed his son-in-law for marrying his daughter. The incident occurred in Kishtayagudem of Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district. The deceased was identified as Hemanth.

Getting into details, Hemanth, a resident of Chandanagar fell in love with a girl, Avanthi in his neighbourhood and married her without the consent of the girl's parents three months ago. Avanthi's father who was enraged over his daughter's marriage is believed to have plotted to kill Hemanth.



He hired contract killers who kidnapped the couple from Gachibowli in a car. Avanthi managed to escape from the miscreants and rushed to inform the police. Two days after the kidnap, Hemanth was found murdered in Kondapur mandal of Sangareddy district.



The girl said that her father did not accept Hemanth even after three months of marriage and asked her to come home leaving her husband. She further said that her parents rejected him as he did not have his own house and other properties.



The incident reminds the murder of Perumalla Pranay Kumar who was brutally hacked to death in front of his wife by the contract killers hired by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao in Miryalaguda. Murder of Pranay created a furore across the country showcasing how the deep-rooted casteism still is.

