Live
- CPI Narayana flays Pawan over participating in NDA meeting
- Ooman Chaandy’s death is loss of pro-people politics: Siddaramaiah
- Explained: Google's Enhanced Safe Browsing in your Gmail account
- Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine after smashing racket in Wimbledon final
- ITI Limited wins accolades from ISRO & DoT for its role in successful launch of Chandrayaan-3
- Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions
- Toddler falls into borewell in MP's Vidisha, rescue operation underway
- Within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months: Gautam Adani
- S.Korea to intensify radiation tests on seawater amid Fukushima concerns
- Beautification of 20 highland junctions in Karimnagar underway: Gangula Kamalakar
Man, on his bike rams into open door of car, dies
Highlights
This incident took place after a car driver opened the door of his four-wheeler in a negligent manner, thus hitting a man who was riding a bike at ECIL
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a two-wheeler hit the door of the car and sustained grievous injuries and later died. This incident took place after a car driver opened the door of his four-wheeler in a negligent manner, thus hitting a man who was riding a bike at ECIL on Monday.
The deceased identified as P Suresh (55), a private employee was going on bike towards AS Rao Nagar, when the driver of the car parked on the roadside without checking the vehicles coming from behind and opened the vehicle door.
Suresh, who missed to notice it, collided with the car door and fell on the road and died. The Kushaiguda police booked a case of negligence and car driver was arrested.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS