Man, on his bike rams into open door of car, dies

This incident took place after a car driver opened the door of his four-wheeler in a negligent manner, thus hitting a man who was riding a bike at ECIL

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a two-wheeler hit the door of the car and sustained grievous injuries and later died. This incident took place after a car driver opened the door of his four-wheeler in a negligent manner, thus hitting a man who was riding a bike at ECIL on Monday.

The deceased identified as P Suresh (55), a private employee was going on bike towards AS Rao Nagar, when the driver of the car parked on the roadside without checking the vehicles coming from behind and opened the vehicle door.

Suresh, who missed to notice it, collided with the car door and fell on the road and died. The Kushaiguda police booked a case of negligence and car driver was arrested.

