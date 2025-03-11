Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for harassing ex-colleague
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three years imprisonment for harassing and threatening his former colleague. The convict was identified...
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three years imprisonment for harassing and threatening his former colleague. The convict was identified as Krishna, a private company employee, who had harassing his female colleague, threatening her and using caste slurs against her.
The accused was charged with stalking, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman’s modesty under the IPC, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim had filed a complaint against Krishna in February.
The two had worked together, but the victim had quit her job after marriage. According to the complaint, Krishna was stalking her, pressuring her to marry him and continued to harass her even after being arrested and released from jail.
He called her, used abusive language and threatened her to leave her husband. In July 2023, he circulated a letter with offensive remarks and a photocopy of her image in her village. Following an investigation, the Maheshwaram police booked a case against Krishna. Public prosecutor Gongura Bhadradri presented the case before the court.