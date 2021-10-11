Man sets in-laws on fire in Hyderabad

A man set his mother-in-law and father-in-law on fire after the latter lodged a complaint of harassment against him. The incident occurred at phase-6 of KPHB colony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Going into details, the accused Sai Krishna married Nikitha, a native of Karimnagar in 2016. A few days after marriage, Sai Krishna started harassing Nikitha for additional dowry following which Nikitha lodged a complaint with KPHB police in 2019.



Nikitha who is working as a software engineer in Madhapur along with her parents moved to KPHB. Meanwhile, Sai Krishna who bore a grudge over his in-laws for separating his wife from him went to their house in KPHB on Saturday night.



Later he poured kerosene on them and set them on fire. He escaped after the couple raised an alarm. The couple who suffered serious burn injuries were shifted to a hospital for treatment.



The police registered a case against the accused and launched a man hunt.

