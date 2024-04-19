Live
Man threatens to jump into lake if he doesn’t get divorced from his wife
- This incident took place in Kompally of Hyderabad on Friday
- The video is now going viral on social media
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly threatened to jump into lake if he was not provided justice. This incident took place in Kompally on Friday. According to police and locals, a man identified as Nagesh attempted to jump into Jayabheri Park Lake where he was stopped by locals. The man then demanded the locals that he wants them to get him divorced from his wife. After, a prolonged discussion, the man came near the locals where the police who was already present there, took him into custody. The man then reportedly showed the scars and wounds on his body and alleged that his wife would beat him off very often.
The police have registered a case and have detained the man. An investigation is underway.
The whole incident is now going viral on social media.