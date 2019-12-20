Manchireddy Kishan Reddy urged to address civic issues

Abdullapurmet: Sarpanch and public representatives of Balijaguda village of Abdullapurmetmandal met Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy on Friday and submitted a memorandum on various issues of the village.

Responding to the appeal, MLA Kishan Reddy sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the construction of community hall in the village and promised to address other issues at the earliest.

Sarpanch and public representatives of village thanked MLA for responding positively to their representation. Vice sarpanch Uppu Suresh, former sarpanch Gnyaneshwar, BurralAilaiah and others were among those who met the MLA.