Manda Krishna urges govt to hold talks with Maoists

Osmania University: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga on Wednesday urged the TRS government for holding discussions with the Maoists. He asked the government to form a four-member committee comprising Health Minister Etala Rajender, Boinpally Vinod Kumar, former minister Kadiam Srihari and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, MP for conducting discussions.

Addressing the media after calling on the family members, including the wife and father of the arrested OU professor Kasim, he said violence and restrictions were not good for the Telangana society as many families were facing problems.

The MRPS leader recalled that the talks with the Maoists during the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy government had remained inconclusive. He said the TRS government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should revive the discussions in an effort to find solution to the Maoist problem. At the same time, Manda Krishna wanted the Maoists to change their views and join the path of democracy, after shunning the armed struggle agenda. He appealed to KCR to order release of Kasim from jail.

Among those who accompanied the MRPS leader's meeting with Kasim's family members were student leaders Govindu Naresh, Chanagani Dayakar, Velpula Sanjay, Mathangi Odelu, Pallerla Sudhakar, Kommu Shekhar, Kampalli Srinu, Paladugu Srinivas, Kommu Sanjeev, Vijay, Darshan, Vishnu, Ganesh, Nagaraju, Swamy, Srinu, Ashok, Raju and Pranay.