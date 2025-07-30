MANUU hosts FDP in collaboration with NIESBUD

Hyderabad: In a significant move to promote women-led entrepreneurship within higher education institutions, the UGC-MMTTC at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has inaugurated a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Tuesday, as part of the Swavalambini Women Entrepreneurship Programme.

This initiative is implemented by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), a premier institution under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

The FDP, running from July 29 to August 1, 2025, is hosted at the UGC-MMTTC (Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre) at MANUU. The program aims to empower 15 selected faculty members from MANUU by equipping them with the necessary tools, methodologies, and mentoring skills to nurture and guide aspiring student entrepreneurs, particularly women, across campuses.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, and Prof. M. Vanaja, Dean of the School of Education and Training. Dr. Yamini Jaiswal, a Senior Consultant at NIESBUD, delivered the keynote address, and Prof. Saneem Fatima, Director of UGC-MMTTC, and Dr. Meraj Ahmed Mubarki, Deputy Director of UGC-MMTTC, were also present.

Dr. Jaiswal presented an overview of the Swavalambini initiative, which aims to transform campuses into hubs of innovation and entrepreneurship.

She shared success stories from other pilot institutions and encouraged the faculty at MANUU to take an active role in mentoring the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed emphasized the growing importance of entrepreneurship in today’s knowledge-based economy. He stated, “Empowering faculty is a critical step in building a sustainable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through such programs, we are not just training individuals—we are cultivating mentors and leaders who will shape the entrepreneurial journeys of hundreds of students.”

He further added, “MANUU is proud to be associated with this national initiative, and we remain committed to supporting women-led enterprises through knowledge, mentorship, and institutional support.”

Prof. M. Vanaja praised the initiative for its focus on inclusivity and capacity-building within academia. Prof. Saneem Fatima reiterated the center’s commitment to organizing transformational training programs, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Faculty Development Programme will cover various topics, including developing an entrepreneurial mindset, designing business models, exploring funding opportunities, as well as incubation and mentoring practices. Additionally, it will address the role of higher education institutions in the startup ecosystem.