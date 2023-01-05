Many schools yet to complete Class X syllabus

Hyderabad: At the beginning of this academic year, the Education department had chalked out a plan for class 10 students, advised schools to complete the syllabus by December 31 and planned out the 40-day subject-wise schedule of special classes.

But the ground reality is that many schools are yet to complete the syllabus due to a lack of teaching staff. This has forced teachers to visit other schools to take classes for completing the syllabus.

According to teachers, due to the non-availability of teachers, a few school managements have hired teachers from different schools for taking extra classes for two hours in the evening so that the syllabus can be completed. The extra class or special class is meant for revising chapters. But in a few schools during that time, teachers are busy completing lessons.

On condition of anonymity, a private school teacher, said, " December 31 was the last day for completing the syllabus. Our school somehow managed to complete it, but there are many schools that are yet to complete the syllabus due to a lack of subject teachers. A private school at Kukatpally hired me to take biology classes for class 10 students, as there is no biology teacher in the school, so daily for two hours in the evening I am taking classes. In most schools, there is no teaching staff for Social, Science, and English."

"Like tutorials, I am taking chemistry classes for class 10 students during the evening in a private school at Nagole. The same situation prevails in government schools also. Hardly three months are left for SSC public examination, this is the correct time when revision should be done. In spite of that, we are busy completing the syllabus. It is high time, the department should immediately issue orders for recruiting teaching staff."

Said A Mohan, a class 10 student, "for the past three months there has been no Biology teacher in our school. Due to that half of the portion is yet to be completed. Daily a teacher from middle school is taking our class, but we are unable to understand."

Pitching for the same, Arun Y, another class 10 student, said, "Recently the department announced that the question paper pattern has been changed and that this year even choices are going be very less. I am in a dilemma. How will I manage to score good marks?. With no Social teacher we struggled. I have collected few notes from one of my friends who studies in another school."

Shabbir Ali, President, Telangana Private Teachers' Forum, said, " the main reason for teaching staff crunch is during two years due to the pandemic, 40 percent teachers changed their fields for several reasons. As a result managements are running schools with less staff; a few are hiring non-trainee teachers. There is a teacher crunch in high schools. This is the reason the syllabus for class 10 students has not been completed. It will be better if the department takes action against private schools that are functioning with non-trained teachers. It should pass strict orders of recruiting teaching staff in schools."