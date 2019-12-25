Masab Tank: BC students lay siege to Samkshema Bhavan

Masab Tank: BC students led by Vemula Radhakrishna, the general secretary of the state BC Students Association, laid siege to Telugu Samkshema Bhavan located at Masab Tank, demanding that the state government increase fund allocation for BC welfare and release fee reimbursement dues, on Tuesday. President of BC welfare association and former MLA R Krishnaiah participated in the protest.

Speaking to media, R Krishnaiah accused the state government of adopting antagonistic approach towards BCs. He condemned decrease of fund allocation for BCs this year to Rs 2,890 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 5,678 crore. Most of the colleges had been pressurising students to pay fees as the state government had delayed payment of reimbursement dues, he said.

Krishnaiah said that degree certificates were not given to students as reimbursement dues were not paid by the government, he said. Krishnaiah warned the state government of intense agitation if the student issues were not addressed at the earliest. BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, Barka Krishna, Ramkoti, Pagilla Satish, Ananthaiah, Pratibha and others participated in the protest.