Masks, vaccine are strong weapons against Covid

Hyderabad: Post-Covid, we should take gradual steps towards regaining strength and reorganize some things in our life so they require less energy over the next few weeks and months while we recover, says Sumit, a Covid warrior.

He contracted the virus in April when he was travelling back from his town to Hyderabad. The initial symptom was sore throat and cough. "I had taken precautions, followed simple protocols of Covid. Even though I couldn't save myself and got infected with the virus."

He shared a room with one of his friends from college in the city. However, he immediately isolated himself in a room. "It was my friend who helped me through this difficult time. He ensured that I eat on time, follow a proper healthy diet and asked me to take my medication timely. He was the strength and my family as he stood by me and helped me recover." he added.

The 23-year-old practised breathing exercise regularly. He urges people to hold on to hope as this process of recovery can get exhausting.

"I had to assure my family that my health is ok and there is nothing to worry about. My parents were back in the hometown and they couldn't stop worrying about my health. We have to make a positive mind, not for us but our loved ones." he believed.

Sumit said the moment vaccines will be available he will run for it as it is the strongest weapon we have apart from masks.

"Some young people think they are invincible, this virus definitely does affect people my age. We all need to avoid gatherings and stay at home," he said.

He explains that in so much free time, one develops a new hobby and invests time in it. For Sumit, it was reading books. "These tough times have made me stronger and more responsible in my life," he spoke.