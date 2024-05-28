Massive fire breaks out at Hetero Lab in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A major fire erupted at pharma giant Hetero Labs Limited’s lab in Gaddapotharam, Sangareddy district, on Monday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but authorities stated that there was a substantial monetary loss in terms of damages. According to fire officials, they received a call around 3 pm and immediately dispatched fire tenders to the scene. However, the management of Hetero also initiated their own firefighting measures until the arrival of the fire brigade, who then started their operations.

The locals were alarmed by the flames and thick smoke that spread to the surrounding areas of the Hetero lab. The fire reportedly began while a solvent was being recovered in the ETP section.

The exact cause of the fire at the Hetero lab is yet to be determined by the police. A case has been registered by the local police, and an investigation is underway.