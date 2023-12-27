Massive fire breaks out from firewood godown in Attapur

Hyderabad: Frequent fire incidents in Hyderabad are causing concern. A recent accident turned the entire hospital into a pile of ashes. A huge fire broke out in a firewood godown in Sulaimannagar MM Pahadi in Attapur Police Station on Wednesday morning.

Locals were terrified as the fire spread to the scrap shop next door. Due to the thick smoke coming from the fire, they had difficulty in breathing.

On receiving the information about the accident, the firemen immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. On the other hand, the police are moving the locals to safer places. It is estimated that the damage to property has been huge in the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.