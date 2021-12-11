Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 2021: Hyderabad Witnesses Zeal in the Cage

This year Matrix Fight Night 7 (MFN) was organised on 10th December at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The event was endorsed by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA). The first Matrix Fight Night event - MFN 7, took place in India in the last two years, heading to Hyderabad. MFN 6 took place in September in Dubai. Matrix Fight Night 7 brings the best fighters with the main event featuring overseas fighters.



Alan Fernandes, Director Operations, has some kind of magic who brings the best talents across the world on one platform. Thanking the media, he said, "this is the best show ever, and the way media has spread out. I am sure when Tiger listens to the media outcome, he will be very positive about the media. Unfortunately, Tiger Shroff was unable to show up due to new protocols the UK has implemented." When asked about his opinion about the main stint between Abdul and Marcelo, he called it as a "cracker of a contest." "With these two guys fighting on the card, these guys need to understand that they have a lot of catching up to do. The sky is the limit now," he further added.

The first bout started with Arshiyan Memon and Bishwamitra Mayanglambam. Where Arshiyan defeated Bishwamitra via TKO in Round 3, he competed in the Super Fight League competition, where he won. He said, "This is my fourth MMA fight and participated in kick Boxing from last six to seven years coma played two Asian Games one in Kazakhstan in 2016 and another one in Turkmenistan 2017 he bagged bronze medals both the times. Professionally in 2016, he played his first MMA bout.





His advice for the upcoming players was, "nothing is easy in life, but you should be prepared to struggle and sacrifice then nothing is impossible to decide and focus on your aim. Don't stop when you fail, or else you will never achieve your goal."





Karan Singh from Telangana









From Telangana, Karan Singh participated in MNF 7. Karan love to be in the cage fighting with his opponents and desire to make his identity on his own. But unfortunately, he had to face defeat from his opponent Mandeep Prajapati in a featherweight pout. He was in pain and wanted to work on his wrestling skills if he got a chance to go back in time.

In featherweight pout, Shyam Anand defeated Abishek Negi via TKO in Round 2. He thanked God for his blessings to stand the pains and fight till he won. He further shared how difficult it is to become a fighter for a guy from Bihar where parents either want them to be a Doctor Engineer or a government employee. I made my way myself into this but started getting trained in many sports from my childhood.





Abdul Azim Badakhshi win big









The main event of MFN 7 featured a featherweight stint between Abdul Azim Badakhshi (11-3-0 MMA), aka "The Afghan Lion," from Kabul, Afghanistan, vs. Marcelo Guarilha (16-8-0 MMA), aka "Guara," is from the Brazilian municipality of São Cristóvão. Abdul Azim Badakhshi defeated Marcelo Guarilha via knockout in Round 2.

MFN 7 2021: Winners List

· Flyweight: Arshiyan Memon defeats Bishwamitra Mayanglambam via TKO in Round 3

· Bantamweight: Nongmaithem Bonjovi defeats Gajender Rawat via TKO in Round 2

· Featherweight: Mandeep Prajapati defeats Karan Singh via Split Decision

· Bantamweight: Clinton Dcruz defeats Sahil Rana via split decision

· Strawweight: Jojo Rajkumari defeats Ishika Thite via armbar in Round 1

· Featherweight: Shyam Anand defeats Abishek Negi via TKO in Round 2

· Bantamweight: Angad Bisht defeats Chungreng Koren via unanimous decision

· Lightweight: Dhruv Chaudhary defeats Sumeet Khade via TKO in Round 1

· Featherweight: Abdul Azim Badakhshi defeats Marcelo Guarilha via knockout in Round 2