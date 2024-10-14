Mayor, two others booked for playing DJ during Bathukamma event

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police registered a suo-moto case against GHMC Mayor for allegedly allowing high-decibel music beyond permitted hours at a Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills, violating noise pollution regulations.

The city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in a Bathukamma event and delivered a speech from the dais. The local police arrived at the spot and asked the people to shut down the DJ, which was playing at a high decibel. The Mayor argued with the police that they be allowed to play the music as it was Bathukamma.

The police left the spot, sensing the situation might turn ugly. Later, the police booked a suo moto case against the Mayor and two other people who organised the event.