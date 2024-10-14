  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Mayor, two others booked for playing DJ during Bathukamma event

Mayor, two others booked for playing DJ during Bathukamma event
x
Highlights

Banjara Hills police registered a suo-moto case against GHMC Mayor for allegedly allowing high-decibel music beyond permitted hours at a Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills, violating noise pollution regulations.

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police registered a suo-moto case against GHMC Mayor for allegedly allowing high-decibel music beyond permitted hours at a Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills, violating noise pollution regulations.

The city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in a Bathukamma event and delivered a speech from the dais. The local police arrived at the spot and asked the people to shut down the DJ, which was playing at a high decibel. The Mayor argued with the police that they be allowed to play the music as it was Bathukamma.

The police left the spot, sensing the situation might turn ugly. Later, the police booked a suo moto case against the Mayor and two other people who organised the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick