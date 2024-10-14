Live
- Eye-Catching B’lore Utsava: Actress Bhoomi inaugurates exhibition
- State govt engaging in appeasement politics
- Two die, one injured as bike skids
- Bengaluru rallies in support of Sonam Wangchuk’s call for 6th schedule for Ladakh
- Raids on restaurants continue, find live cockroaches in premises
- PM Internship Scheme Attracts Over 150,000 Applicants In 24 Hours
- Restaurant to pay Rs 4,000 to customer over service tax
- Bone Test Confirms Adult Status Of Accused In NCP Leader's Murder Case
- Fourth Junior Doctor Hospitalized In Ongoing Hunger Strike For Healthcare Reforms
- Rath Yatras begin on Oct 20 across State’s 33 districts
Mayor, two others booked for playing DJ during Bathukamma event
Banjara Hills police registered a suo-moto case against GHMC Mayor for allegedly allowing high-decibel music beyond permitted hours at a Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills, violating noise pollution regulations.
The city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in a Bathukamma event and delivered a speech from the dais. The local police arrived at the spot and asked the people to shut down the DJ, which was playing at a high decibel. The Mayor argued with the police that they be allowed to play the music as it was Bathukamma.
The police left the spot, sensing the situation might turn ugly. Later, the police booked a suo moto case against the Mayor and two other people who organised the event.
