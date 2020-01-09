Mecca Masjid works reviewed

Charminar: MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan inspected the repair and beautification works of historic Mecca Masjid on Wednesday. Advisor to the State government (Minority Welfare) A K Khan, Minority Welfare Department Director Shahnawaz Qasim, the Superintendent of Masjid, Qadeer Siddiqui, and others were also present. They took stock of the ongoing works.

The visit was a part of the review of the works of restoration and beautification at the Mecca Masjid. They inspected the works of main structure and the repairing works of the main door. GHMC Charminar Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat, officers of Archeology department and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, RMD and other GHMC officers also took part.