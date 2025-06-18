Live
Medchal DCP emphasises accountability in crime review
Hyderabad: Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Koti Reddy of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Tuesday conducted a monthly crime...
Hyderabad: Medchal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Koti Reddy of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Tuesday conducted a monthly crime review meeting. The session concluded with a strong emphasis on accountability, proactive policing, and the timely disposal of cases. The DCP directed all officers to prioritise the quality of investigations and the delivery of citizen services. The DCP undertook a detailed review of ‘Under Investigation’ (UI) cases, both grave and non grave, including those registered prior to 2023 and during the first half of 2024. Progress on these cases, particularly those handled by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and the distribution of Case Diary (CD) files were thoroughly evaluated.
Pendency of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) cases, Magisterial Cases (MC), Post mortem Examination (PME) reports, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports were all reviewed. The DCP emphasised prompt filing and close coordination for effective investigation in these crucial areas. Additionally, the performance of each police station in property detection, recovery rates, and conviction tracking was assessed. Surveillance on ‘rowdy sheeters’ and updates to suspect sheets for the years 2024 and 2025 were also discussed. Officers received instructions to maintain accuracy and consistency in CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) updates and to rectify any data variations.