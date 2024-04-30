Live
- PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
- Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’
- CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today
- LS polls: Cong revs up outreach prog to tilt scales in its favour
- Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow
- Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
- YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings
- Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State
- Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
- MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
Just In
MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
Highlights
Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has said that the company bagged a 2,000-MW Sharavathi pumped storage power project in...
Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has said that the company bagged a 2,000-MW Sharavathi pumped storage power project in Karnataka entailing an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.
The Sharavathi river is a vital source of hydroelectric power in Karnataka, the company statement said, adding that with a planned total power generation capacity of 2,000 MW, it is the country’s largest pump storage power generation unit. Karnataka aims to solve the power crisis in the state through this big budget project. The cost of the project is over Rs 8,000 crore, the company said in a release.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS