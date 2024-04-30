  • Menu
MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has said that the company bagged a 2,000-MW Sharavathi pumped storage power project in Karnataka entailing an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has said that the company bagged a 2,000-MW Sharavathi pumped storage power project in Karnataka entailing an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The Sharavathi river is a vital source of hydroelectric power in Karnataka, the company statement said, adding that with a planned total power generation capacity of 2,000 MW, it is the country’s largest pump storage power generation unit. Karnataka aims to solve the power crisis in the state through this big budget project. The cost of the project is over Rs 8,000 crore, the company said in a release.

