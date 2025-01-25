Memorable R-Day For People Of Telangana: TG lines up 4 key schemes

Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and the issue of new ration cards are likely to boost rural development and strengthen the welfare framework in the state

Hyderabad: This Republic Day will be a significant milestone for the state of Telangana as the Congress government is set to launch four flagship schemes – Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, and the issuance of new ration cards – all on January 26.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government has announced that farmers will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually. Additionally, Rs 12,000 financial assistance will be provided to each landless agricultural laborer in the state.

Upon returning to Hyderabad from Davos on Friday morning, CM Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with available ministers and senior officials to review the arrangements for the launch of these four initiatives.

According to official sources, the CM has instructed the Finance department to ensure sufficient funds to deposit the benefits directly into the bank accounts of farmers and agricultural labourers. It is estimated that the implementation of these schemes will require at least Rs 20,000 crore by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year.

Officials revealed that the number of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa is likely to be fewer than those under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, as new guidelines are being introduced to identify eligible recipients.

Only cultivable lands will qualify for the scheme, and joint efforts by the Agriculture and Revenue departments are underway to identify beneficiaries through data analysis and field surveys in villages. The list of beneficiaries for the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme is expected to be finalized by Saturday evening. The government is using data collected from various departments, including the recently conducted caste survey and applications submitted under the Prajavani programme, to finalize the beneficiary list.For the Indiramma Housing Scheme and new ration cards, district administrations are conducting Grama Sabhas and scrutinizing applications submitted by eligible individuals.

To mark the occasion, the government has planned a festive atmosphere in every village. State Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and local body representatives will actively participate in the launch events within their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister is likely to attend the main programme in his native Mahbubnagar district.

Officials emphasized the importance of ensuring that all arrangements are in place for the successful rollout of these schemes. The government aims to make this Republic Day a memorable event for the people of Telangana by addressing key issues related to agriculture, housing, and welfare. The successful implementation of the schemes is expected to boost rural development and strengthen the welfare framework, sources added.