Meru Antaragni: A Stunning Art Exhibition with a Noble Cause

Meru International School recently hosted the "Meru Antaragni" art exhibition as a testament to artistic brilliance and community spirit. The event, held on January 5th, 2024, not only showcased the incredible talents of Meruvians but also raised funds for a noble cause.

A Symphony of Creativity:

The vibrant surroundings of Meru International School turned into an eclectic gallery featuring installations and paintings during students' Hobby classes. These creations, including striking paintings with different mediums, stood out for their innovative use of recyclable materials, showcasing the school's dedication to sustainability. The exhibition not only celebrated artistic expression but also highlighted the students' diverse talents, emphasizing both environmental responsibility and creative ingenuity.

Art with a Purpose:

The event was a shining example of Meru International School's dedication to community living. As part of the school's community outreach program, "Meru Antaragni" bridges artistic expression and social responsibility. It showcased how the Meruvians, through their collective efforts, could make a meaningful difference beyond the school walls.

Reflecting on Success:

"Meru Antaragni" received an overwhelming response from Meru Parents who appreciated not only the artistic endeavors of the students but also the larger vision behind the exhibition. The event's success was a witness to the school's commitment to holistic education and fostering a sense of empathy and social awareness among its students.

About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education.





Delete Edit



