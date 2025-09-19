Meru Aveksha Children Shine at My Home Group Leadership Ceremony

Hyderabad, September 17, 2025 – The My Home Group Leadership Development Certificate Ceremony at My Home Grava, Kokapet, was enriched by inspiring cultural performances from Meru Aveksha children, a CSR initiative of My Home Group and Meru International School. Supported by COWE, the event showcased music, dance, and theatre that reflected resilience, creativity, and confidence.

Chief Guests Dr. Jupally Rameshwar Rao and Mrs. Meghana Rao Gorukanti Jupally praised the young talents and educators for nurturing holistic growth. Meru Aveksha, dedicated to children of migrant labourers, continues to empower them with education, care, and platforms to express their potential.