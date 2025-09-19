Live
- Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
- Malpua – A sweet delight of tradition and flavor
- Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe
- Shaan on music’s longevity: Smartphones have shortened public memory
- OpenAI Tests New Safeguard to Prevent AI from Lying and Scheming
- Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP
- Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner
- Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’
- Much leaner, much stronger
- Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’
Meru Aveksha Children Shine at My Home Group Leadership Ceremony
Highlights
Hyderabad, September 17, 2025 – The My Home Group Leadership Development Certificate Ceremony at My Home Grava, Kokapet, was enriched by inspiring...
Hyderabad, September 17, 2025 – The My Home Group Leadership Development Certificate Ceremony at My Home Grava, Kokapet, was enriched by inspiring cultural performances from Meru Aveksha children, a CSR initiative of My Home Group and Meru International School. Supported by COWE, the event showcased music, dance, and theatre that reflected resilience, creativity, and confidence.
Chief Guests Dr. Jupally Rameshwar Rao and Mrs. Meghana Rao Gorukanti Jupally praised the young talents and educators for nurturing holistic growth. Meru Aveksha, dedicated to children of migrant labourers, continues to empower them with education, care, and platforms to express their potential.
Next Story