Metro Rail rolls out sustainable rides initiative
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail, in collaboration with Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, initiated a carbon-neutral environmentally sustainable ride programme for the metro shuttle services on Monday.
According to metro officials, Svida is operating around 150 shuttle buses in 64 routes to and from 15 metro stations, serving more than 16,000 passengers per day. Metro officials have also launched the booking of tickets through WhatsApp with Billeasy. Svida has tied up with TerraBlu Climate Technologies for this sustainability programme.
NVS Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail, emphasised the need to save the earth and leave a livable place for our future generations. L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy stated that the WhatsApp booking facility will enable metro commuters to discover the routes and book their tickets for their travel on metro shuttles easily.