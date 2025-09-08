Metro road widening works in Old City on a fast clip; reach key stage

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has announced that the land acquisition and demolition of affected properties in the 7.5 km Old City Metro Corridor have reached a crucial stage, with the required Right of Way (RoW) now almost available.

According to HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy, on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the expansion works are being carried out at a rapid pace. NVS Reddy affirmed that every effort is being made to realise the long-cherished dream of Metro Rail connectivity for the people of the Old City.

“Although the initial estimate of affected properties stood at 1,100, innovative engineering solutions have brought the number down to 886. Over 550 demolitions have already been completed, and work is underway to clear the remaining structures. Compensation amounting to Rs 433 crore has been disbursed to property owners so far,” said NVS Reddy.

He said that despite challenges such as rains and festivals, the works have progressed smoothly without causing inconvenience to local residents. Preparatory works for Metro pillars and station construction are in full swing, including Differential GPS (DGPS) surveys for precision mapping, identification and relocation of underground utilities, soil testing, and protection of sensitive heritage structures.

The MD emphasised the importance of identifying and diverting underground obstacles at pillar locations, as the roads are old with numerous water, sewage, stormwater, electricity, and telecom lines beneath them. As per the master plan, the road is being widened to 100 feet, necessitating the demolition of impacted properties.

To ensure the Metro foundations can bear the load, soil strength and groundwater conditions are being assessed through geotechnical investigations, which are mandatory before construction begins. NVS Reddy added that the alignment passes through several sensitive structures, which have been identified and the alignment adjusted accordingly.

All necessary technical preparations are in full swing to initiate the Old City Metro Rail works soon, averred NVS Reddy.