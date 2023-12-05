Live
Just In
Michaung cycle effects Telangana’s normal life, red alert issued
Red alert has been announced for Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts
Hyderabad : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed that heavy rains are likely to occur in Telangana due to the impact of severe cyclone Michaung. Red alert has been announced for Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts. Orange alert has been announced for Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanmakonda districts. Yellow alert has been announced for Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Janagama, Yadadri, Bhupalapalli and Nagar Kurnool districts.
Heavy rains have been falling in these districts since Monday night. Meanwhile, NDRF teams are being moved to Mulugu and Bhadradri districts in the wake of red alert. Also, it has been raining in Hyderabad since this morning. In some areas, traffic was disrupted due to stagnant water on the roads.