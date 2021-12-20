MIDHANI plays greater role in self-reliance in defence products: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) had a greater role to play in contributing to the country's self-reliance in defence sector. She said the country was making all efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence equipment and other strategic metals.

Addressing the valedictory event of MIDHANI exhibition of products organised as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations at MIDHANI here on Sunday, she said the organisation has made tremendous contribution in ensuring country's self-reliance in availability of critical materials to a great extent.

The Governor highlighted the efforts of MIDHANI in manufacturing a wide range of metals and alloys. He expressed happiness about its contribution in producing Titanium Bio Medical implants and supplying them at nominal charges under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

She asked MIDHANI to come out with more such innovations and help the needy.

"I appreciate the efforts of MIDHANI in supplying special metals and alloys to various national programmes of space, defence and energy sectors. A few examples like GSLV, PSLV, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, Light Combat Aircraft, Kaveri Engine, Advance Ultra Super Critical Programme," she said. MIDHANI CMD S K Jha and other senior officials were present.