Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

MIM distributes model papers for SSC students

MIM distributes model papers for SSC students
Highlights

As part of its student welfare activities, this year AIMIM has extended the distribution of SSC All-in-One Model Question Papers to more than 8,000...

Darussalaam: As part of its student welfare activities, this year AIMIM has extended the distribution of SSC All-in-One Model Question Papers to more than 8,000 SSC students across the state.

According to a party leader, the AIMIM has been distributing the SSC book among SSC students of Government Urdu Medium Schools of Telangana, following the tradition set by late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, father of Asaduddin Owaisi, in the year 2005 to ensure that the children continue their schooling despite economic pressure.

Accordingly, AIMIM legislators are distributing model question papers to the SSC students of various Government Urdu Medium Schools across State to help them prepare for their upcoming examinations. The AIMIM floor leader and MLA Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi began distributing in various schools in Hyderabad.

The distribution is also being organised by other MLAs including Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura) distributed in Karimnagar, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar) in Nalgonda, Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) in Mahboob Nagar, Sangareddy, Medak districts, Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally) in Bhainsa in Adilabad district, Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura) in Vikarabad district, and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) in Nizamabad.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs2 Jan 2020 6:44 PM GMT

Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs

Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus


Top