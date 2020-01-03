MIM distributes model papers for SSC students

Darussalaam: As part of its student welfare activities, this year AIMIM has extended the distribution of SSC All-in-One Model Question Papers to more than 8,000 SSC students across the state.

According to a party leader, the AIMIM has been distributing the SSC book among SSC students of Government Urdu Medium Schools of Telangana, following the tradition set by late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, father of Asaduddin Owaisi, in the year 2005 to ensure that the children continue their schooling despite economic pressure.

Accordingly, AIMIM legislators are distributing model question papers to the SSC students of various Government Urdu Medium Schools across State to help them prepare for their upcoming examinations. The AIMIM floor leader and MLA Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi began distributing in various schools in Hyderabad.

The distribution is also being organised by other MLAs including Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura) distributed in Karimnagar, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar) in Nalgonda, Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) in Mahboob Nagar, Sangareddy, Medak districts, Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally) in Bhainsa in Adilabad district, Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura) in Vikarabad district, and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) in Nizamabad.