Min Sridhar Babu hails Brahmin Centre’s social impact initiatives

Hyderabad: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu lauded the efforts of the Centre for Brahmin Excellence (CBE), stating that social service goes beyond financial aid — it involves understanding the needs of the community, offering purposeful guidance, and inspiring change through the right direction.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a recent Atmiya Sammelan held at Telangana Brahmin Sadan, attended by members of the CBE and senior Brahmin leaders, Sridhar Babu commended the Centre’s initiatives, particularly in mentoring civil service aspirants and expanding educational opportunities.

He acknowledged the contributions of retired IAS and IPS officers, administrators, and professionals who are voluntarily working with the CBE to uplift society. “Our government will extend every possible support to strengthen this institution. We also plan to introduce skill development programmes in collaboration with Young India Skill University through the CBE,” he said.

Emphasising that real progress cannot be achieved in isolation, the Minister urged for collective responsibility and value-based unity. “What we give to society returns to us manifold — not necessarily as wealth, but as fulfilment and goodwill,” he noted, encouraging the Brahmin community to invest in the next generation and rise above divisions with purpose and clarity.

In response to misinformation, Sridhar Babu firmly rejected claims targeting the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad. “Let me clarify that our government is fully committed to its development. We have already allocated Rs 25 crore and will continue to provide further support. Our intent is sincere, and our focus is on the welfare of the Brahmin community,” he stated.

The Minister also appreciated philanthropic efforts, including CBE member Narendra Kumar Kamaraju of Praneeth Constructions, who sponsored six candidates under the Civil Services Mentoring Initiative. Recalling his own journey, Sridhar Babu said, “Society respects us not for our financial power, but because we stand by dharma and collective welfare. Most of us are salaried individuals, but it is our moral strength that brings dignity.”