Mindset makeover need of the hour

Hyderabad: "Stay Positive" it is easier said than followed. This happens particularly when your own family member is affected by Covid-19 and his condition keeps fluctuating despite your best efforts to buy medicines that too in black as they are not available in medical stores.



P Samanth, a 29-year-old marketing professional, who recovered from Covid-19, recently believes that one should be optimistic. "All you need is a positive mindset that you are going to be OK. It's fine if you test positive, it's fine if you can't step out, everything is going to be over soon and that's what I completely believed in." he said.

As soon as he got tested positive for Covid, keeping with the protocol, he isolated himself, along with his 82-year-old mother living with them under the same roof. Since the virus was mild he didn't face much of an issue, he could get back to work and resumed his regular activities within three to five days.

Instead of cribbing over testing positive, Samanth and his mother tried to make the most of the free time they got. "We watched serials, movies, tried to experiment with cooking, and yes I became adept at cooking," he added.

"I'm fortunate I got a supportive family who was with me throughout. Honestly, I didn't feel much pain like how others are describing it to be. Thanks to my journalist wife, who kept me motivated and entertained through the process." shared the 29-year-old.

He urged people to eat healthy and sleep well. "Just don't give any stress on your body and mind. Try to be positive as you can and enjoy this precious time with your family. But of course the most important aspect is do not lower your guard. Wear proper masks, wash your hands properly and maintain social distance ," said the marketing professional.