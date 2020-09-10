Minister highlights agricultural potential of State in Assembly

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said 55 per cent of the country's paddy production was from Telangana and this was the result of the increase in cultivable land in the State because of several irrigation projects taken up by the government.



The Minister was replying to a question on whether the government was encouraging palm oil cultivation in the State raised by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) member B Suman during the Question Hour in the Assembly. The Minister said that during the Rabi season the State produced 55 per cent of the country's paddy production, which showed the increase in the agricultural production in Telangana. However, he said that with increasing production, there was a need for change in the cropping pattern because with same cropping every time, the production level went down and led to insects and other problems.

The Minister said oil seeds production had decreased gradually in the State and the country was depending on imports by spending Rs 79,000 crore every year. For palm oil imports alone, the government was spending Rs 40,000 crore every year. Hence Centre decided to give encouragement for palm oil cultivation and allowed for 18 lakh hectares for the cultivation in the country. The Centre has given a report that 25 districts in Telangana are favourable for palm oil cultivation.

The Minister said the farmers would get palm oil saplings with 95 per cent subsidy and many other subsidies were given to them. Presently, palm oil is purchased for Rs 10,500 per ton. He said that water needed for this crop was less than paddy and more than corn.