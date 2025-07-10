Minister promises to return Indiramma houses to dispossessed

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment Vivek Venkatswamy has promised to return the Indiramma houses that were allegedly seized during the BRS regime.

The Minister, who took part in the weekly face-to-face programme for the first time after taking charge at Gandhi Bhavan, received several grievances concerning different departments. Amongst those he also accepted the complaints regarding alleged dispossession of Indiramma householders during the BRS regime. The victims accused that the authorities during the previous government had snatched away their entitlements.

Speaking at the program, Vivek said that he has received requests from the people of various districts. He said that he has been aware of the people’s problems and has spoken to the Collectors regarding the issues. He said that he has communicated to the Vikarabad Collector about the land issues of Dalits and that they will be resolved in coordination with the concerned departments.

“I spoke to Vikarabad and Hyderabad collectors on double bedroom houses and Dalit issues. People from various districts submitted applications. After speaking to officials of concerned departments some applications are being resolved on the spot. This is a good program, as this will show the pulse of the people on the government. People have not had a chance to talk to ministers for the last 10 years, but in this government people can directly visit the Minister,” he said.