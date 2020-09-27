Minister Srinivas Goud flags off bike rally in Hyderabad on world tourism day

Telangana minister Srinivas Goud on Sunday flagged off a bike rally from Golconda in Hyderabad to Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad district in the view of world tourism day.

The minister said that the state has incurred losses in the tourism sector due to COVID-19 crisis. Tourists from India used to visit Singapore and Dubai earlier but the situation has changed now, many tourists from the foreign lands began visiting several tourist spots in the country, he added. "Even as in Telangana, places like Kaleshwaram, Metigadda, Annaram, Mid-manair, Koil Sagar, Karivena, Uddandapur, Laknavaram have been developed as tourist spots by the government," the minister said.

Other places like Somasila, Pakala are also developed for the tourists and the government has also chalked out a plan to develop Nagarjuna Sagar, Phanigiri, Kotilingala under Budhavanam project for attracting Buddhists all over the world.

The world tourism day 2020 is celebrated across the world on September 27. The theme of world tourism day 2020 is 'Tourism and Rural Development'. This year, the tourism industry has been hit hard due to the corona pandemic.