Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Inaugurates KISAN Agri Show 2024

Key points

- KISAN Agri Show is scheduled for 3 days starting today till 3rd February at Hitex Exhibition Center

- More than 140 exhibitors are participating and over 20,000 visitors are expected from across the state

Hyderabad- The Minister for Agriculture in the Government of Telangana Thummala Nageswara Rao, inaugurated the highly anticipated 2nd Edition of KISAN Agri Show 2024. The prestigious event, held in conjunction with local farmers, marks the beginning of a three-day agricultural extravaganza from February 1st to 3rd, 2024, at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. The event was graced by dignitaries from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Horticulture of Telangana State.

KISAN Hyderabad 2024, recognized as Telangana's largest Agri Show, is set to unite industry leaders, professionals, policymakers, and farmers in a celebration of the latest advancements in agriculture.

Dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge innovations in agriculture, KISAN Hyderabad 2024 has become a vibrant platform for exhibitors across diverse sectors of the agricultural industry.

The exhibition encompasses an extensive array of products and services, ranging from Farm Machinery, Tractors & Implements, to Water & Irrigation Solutions, Plasticulture, Various Tools & Implements, IoT in Agriculture Technologies, Innovations & Start-ups in Agriculture, Contract Farming Solutions, Agri Inputs, Protected Cultivation Technologies, and Mobile Apps for Agriculture, alongside Custom Clearance Services

With over 140 exhibitors participating, including industry giants and innovative start-ups, the event covers a sprawling 12,000 sq m area. It is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from Telangana and neighboring states, fostering connections among 140+ companies.

Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao expressed his views on the KISAN Agri Show, emphasizing its role as an innovative initiative that successfully brings together diverse stakeholders in agriculture. He stated, "KISAN Hyderabad is an innovative initiative that successfully brought together diverse stakeholders in agriculture. The event not only showcases innovations but also facilitates essential conversations for the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector in Telangana."









During the 3-day agri show, Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is organizing a concurrent conference to offer knowledge sessions for farmers. The event features a comprehensive exhibition, informative seminars, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest advancements, products, and services in the agricultural sector. The inaugural event was also attended by several dignitaries from Dept. of Agriculture and Dept. of Horticulture - Telangana State.







