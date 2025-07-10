Minister urges Centre to revive defunct PSUs

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, has called upon the Union Government to take proactive steps towards reviving two defunct central public sector enterprises in the state.

On Wednesday, Sridhar Babu met with the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in New Delhi, where he formally submitted a representation on the matter. “Our government is committed to contributing significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through industrial growth and employment generation,” Sridhar Babu stated. “As part of this mission, we have focused on revitalising defunct industrial units in Telangana.”

He highlighted the successful revival of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Peddapalli as an example. “In the same spirit, if the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad district and the Sponge Iron India Limited (SIIL) in Paloncha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, are revived, it will greatly benefit the state’s economy and industrial landscape,” he added.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that such initiatives would not only foster economic development but also provide vital employment opportunities for local communities. He urged the Centre to take the necessary measures to advance this cause. Sridhar Babu expressed satisfaction with the Union Minister’s positive response to the state government’s request for the revival of both industrial units.