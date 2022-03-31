Ministers Harish, Srinivas Yadav flag off ambulance service vehicles in city

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was relentlessly striving to provide all kinds of medical services for the poor in the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that after the formation of Telangana State, Ambulance services helped 4.5L people from April 2021 to February 8, 2022the government was taking steps to improve and expand the 108 Ambulance services to take ailing people to the hospitals in emergency situation.

Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav flagged off two ambulances at Indian Institute of Family Welfare at Vengalrao Nagar colony and thanked the Indus Ind Bank for their gesture. The bank also came forward to donate eight ambulances, he said, adding that ambulance services were being provided in towns and villages in 15 to 20 minutes to save the lives of people in time.

He said that the ambulance services helped 4.5 lakh people from April 2021 to February 8, 2022. The government started 50 bike ambulances to help the affected people in remote areas where 108 ambulances cannot move. These services have been introduced in the interior tribal areas under the purview of ITDA in Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts.

Similarly, 300 Amma Vodi vehicles were introduced to shift pregnant women from the interior villages to the general hospitals and vice versa said Harish Rao adding that around 38 lakh pregnant and post-natal women were benefited since 2018. The minister said realising the difficulties of poor people in shifting bodies to mortuaries from interior and inaccessible villages, the KCR government has introduced 50 vehicles separately and another 30 vehicles will be added to the fleet to shift critically ill people from their homes to hospitals.