Minister’s welfare balm for Archakas across TG
Hyderabad: Endowment Minister Konda Surekha has fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of Archakas (temple priests) and employees across Telangana by establishing a dedicated welfare fund. This initiative aims to provide crucial support to those who have diligently served in temples for extended periods.
On Monday, Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, joined by Endowment Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, Director Venkata Rao, and other officials, unveiled the poster for the Archakas and Employees Welfare Fund. Konda Surekha explained that the government had made a significant decision benefiting these vital members of the temple community. She confirmed that approximately 13,700 priests and other staff working in temples up to the Assistant Commissioner level under the Endowments Department would receive assistance through this new welfare trust.
The fund will provide posthumous or retirement gratuity to Archakas and other employees. Importantly, gratuity will now be paid posthumously to priests under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme. Furthermore, ex gratia payments upon death and funeral expenses will also be covered by this fund. Beyond these provisions, the fund will offer various forms of financial assistance, including medical reimbursement, support for marriage ceremonies, Upanayana Sanskaram, house construction, purchase and repair, education, and aid for disabled employees unable to perform their duties.