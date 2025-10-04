Minor girl dies by suicide over alleged harassment

A 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Kompally locality ended her life reportedly due to relentless harassment by her paternal uncle, primarily due to financial pressures. The incident, which unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Pet Basheerabad police, exposes the silent struggles faced by many teenagers behind closed doors.

The minor was a second-year intermediate student at a private college in Hyderabad, who lived in Pochamma Gadda, Kompally. On October 2, she died by suicide in her family home, reportedly after leaving a note. Investigators identified continuous harassment from the victim’s paternal uncle, who allegedly pressured her and her family financially.

Police confirmed that the girl was “deeply disturbed” by the ongoing harassment, leading her to take this extreme step. Authorities are examining the suicide note and any corroborating evidence to this effect. The case, registered by the Pet Basheerabad police, includes allegations of both financial coercion and possible sexual harassment by the uncle.

Officials invoked sections about abetment of suicide and stalking under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), laying the groundwork for a broader inquiry. The victim’s identity remains protected because she was a minor. Sources suggest that the harassment was rooted in family-wide financial issues, with the uncle allegedly pressuring the girl’s household and singling out the victim. Although sexual assault allegations are also under scrutiny, the dominant narrative shared by her family and police so far has been financial coercion.