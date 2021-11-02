Minor rape survivor out of danger: Niloufer doctors

Hyderabad: The six-year-old girl, who was raped in Yallareddypet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district and admitted to Niloufer Hospital, is said to be out of danger. The tribal girl was sexually assaulted on October 27 and was admitted to a local government hospital. The parents of the girl claimed that she was forcibly discharged from the hospital without being cured. Later, she was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. Dr Raj Kumar, Medical Officer, Niloufer Hospital said the girl was safe and out of danger. "She had vomiting and other issues. She will be treated for another 3-4 days. We are also planning to provide her psychological counselling," said a doctor treating the girl.

Govt underplaying the issue: Bandi

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government was underplaying the severity of the issue. Along with other BJP leaders, Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital on Tuesday and consoled the girl's parents. He later enquired about the girl's health condition with the doctors. Criticising the ruling TRS, he said the pink party had had given licence to its leaders to carryout illegal activities and atrocities in the State.

"Despite hailing from the district of Rajanna-Sircilla, where the tribal girl was raped, Minister KT Rama Rao is ignoring to respond on the issue, and deliver justice to the victim's family. We will fight until justice is served to the family and the culprit is punished severely," Sanjay said.

Praveen Kumar demands trial by fast-track court

Bahujan Samaj Party leader RS Praveen Kumar demanded the government to form a fast-track court to deliver speedy justice to the girl and her family and severely punish the culprit. He consoled the victim's family at the hospital and demanded the government to take care of the future of the girl and provide all help to the family.