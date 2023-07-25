Minority Bandhu is another BRS gimmick: Marri Shashidar Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former vice-chairman of NDMA Marri Shashidhar Reddy charged on Monday that decision of BRS government is simply an attempt to woo Muslim minorities of Telangana is highly condemnable.

Addressing the media here, he said this has been done given the election at the end of 2023. ‘It is nothing more than electoral bribing and something the Election Commission should take note of to prevent undue and unjust electoral advantage. Even in this attempt to woo voters, the government is committing fraud on the minorities of Telangana, which once again establishes the fact that KCR is a habitual fraudster,” he charged.

The BJP leader pointed out that in GO 78 issued on July 23 the Minorities Finance Corporation has requested the government to extend assistance of Rs 1 lakh per minority candidate on the same lines as the BC Welfare department GO 5 issued on June 6. However, the so-called BC Bandhu is grossly unfair and selective and was an election gimmick. Even though the GO dates for receiving applications, processing them and the date of disbursal were mentioned, there is no transparency about its implementation.

In GO 78 no dates have been specified for various steps to be taken till disbursal. This further confirms the lack of commitment to minority welfare as amply demonstrated by track record of the government? Has it done anything beyond spending money on Ramzan gifts and food, which itself has gone unaudited, he asked.