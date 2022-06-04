Minor's gang-rape horrendous: BJP

Hyderabad: The State BJP has strongly condemned the 'horrendous' incident of gang-rape of a minor girl in city. In a statement party State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Friday that of the five perpetrators of the crime, one is alleged to be the son of an MIM legislator and another a minority chairman's son.

The city police have not yet arrested any accused despite a complaint lodged by the victim's parents and impounding of the alleged criminals' car, he said.The BJP leader accused the police of going slow in the case, as an MLA's son is involved."

The BJP wonders if the police are waiting for a clearance from MIM chief Asaduddin or CM KCR to make arrests in the case ". A series of horrible crimes, like day light hackings, interfaith, intercommunity murders and rapes are showcasing Telangana in poor light. The fear of law seems to be at rock bottom, in the State, Rao stated.

"BJP feels the law and order situation is deteriorating on a daily basis in Telangana. We demand the CM to wake up from his deep sleep and act to course correct," he said, demanding arrest of the five accused immediately and bring them to justice.