Mist or Haze likely to prevail in Hyderabad in next 24 hours: IMD

With the partly cloudy sky, mist or haze is very likely to prevail over the Hyderabad city and its surrounding regions in the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. And the temperature is expected to range between 19-21 degree Celsius.

In the latest bulletin issued, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall or thunder showers are likely to occur in the North Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, dry weather conditions prevailed in Telangana, South Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Adilabad district with 15.2 degree Celsius, according to the bulletin.