Miyapur: Dangling electric wire irks locals

Miyapur: An electric wire in Matrusri Nagar has been hanging for the past one week and has become a major safety concern for the locals. The issue is causing a lot of inconvenience to the locals.

"A strong breeze would be enough to get the wire back to the position as it was hanging on the road. These electrical wires are dangerously hanging on the main road due this commuters are facing problem to commute from here," said Vinay, a local resident.